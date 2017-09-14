RCMP have charged a 34-year-old Maskwacis resident with second-degree murder in the death of a man who was found seriously injured in an apartment stairwell last month.

The accused was arrested Wednesday in the death of Justin Eagle, 45, Wetaskiwin RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Eagle died at Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre on Aug. 26 after being found severely injured earlier that evening.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 9:35 p.m. that night at the request of EMS.

When they arrived, they found Eagle unresponsive with life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy determined that the cause of death to be homicide. Police have not said how Eagle died.

The RCMP's major crimes unit continues to investigate the killing, in partnership with Wetaskiwin RCMP and the RCMP's forensics team, police said.

The accused, who was arrested without incident, is scheduled to appear in Ponoka provincial court on Sept. 15.

Wetaskiwin is about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton. Maskwacis is 17 km south of Wetaskiwin.