Three men are believed to be victims of a home invasion March 27 on the Samson Cree Nation townsite. (CBC)

An investigation is underway into how a man on the Samson Cree Nation townsite died early Monday morning in what police are describing as a suspicious death.

RCMP from Maskwacis, Wetaskiwin and the major crimes unit responded to a report of a disturbance at a home where they found two injured men and a third deceased man. All three are believed to be victims of a home invasion, police said in a press release Monday afternoon.

The two injured men told police they had been assaulted in the house, about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton, police say.

The third man died of his injuries, police said.

Forensic and police dog services were in Maskwacis helping with the investigation. Police are talking to witnesses but no one has been arrested, they said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Edmonton to determine the cause and manner of death.

It's the second death in the past three days police are investigating in the Maskwacis area. RCMP are investigating the homicide of a 50-year-old man found dead in a home on the Pigeon Lake First Nation reserve Saturday.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the crimes to contact them.