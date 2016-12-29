RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a five-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since last week.

Police in Maskwacis say Kailee Soosay and two other children from the central Alberta community were reported missing on Dec 23.

The other children have been accounted for, but Kailee has not been found.

RCMP do not believe the girl is in any harm, but need to speak with her to do a welfare check.

Investigators believe the child is with her mother, Shannon Soosay, and they're now looking throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan in hopes of finding the pair.

They may be travelling in Shannon Soosay's silver 2005 four-door Pontiac Grand Prix with Alberta licence plate BVL 6000.

Kailee is 3'11" tall, 78 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Shannon is 5'11", 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP or their local police department.