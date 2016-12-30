RCMP in Maskwacis say a five-year-old girl reported missing earlier this week has been located "safe and sound."

On Dec. 28, RCMP issued a news release that said Kailee Soosay and two other children from Maskwacis had been reported missing on Dec 23. The other children had later been accounted for but investigators believed Kailee was with her mother.

Investigators were looking for them in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

In their update Friday, RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.

Maskwacis is 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.