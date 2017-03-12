After seeing an advertisement for Kraft Hockeyville on Hockey Night in Canada, Chief Randy Ermineskin of the Ermineskin First Nation decided to nominate his home of Maskwacis.

The Neyaskweyahk Arena is one of 10 facilities across the country in the running for the $100,000 grand prize and to host an NHL pre-season game.

"I think it would be really good for our community," said Ermineskin.

"To see an NHL game, it might be the only NHL they might see in their entire lives."

Voting for the Kraft Hockeyville title started Sunday morning at 6 a.m. and runs until Monday.

Students from the local school voted for their arena while stations were set up for anyone without a home computer.

Ermineskin said they will use the prize money to upgrade the lighting and locker rooms in the arena.

"Once the game comes here, if we do manage to win the pre-season game, it's going to allow some of these children to dream," he said.

"For Ermineskin alone it's a huge thing because the impact is going to be so great. And for all of Maskwacis, the four reserves: Louis Bull, Ermineskin Samson, Montana. It's going to bring some unity even more."

The town of Didsbury, Alta, is also among the 10 contenders for the Kraft Hockeyville title.

Anyone over the age of 13 can vote online for any of the 10 nominated communities.

On Mar. 18, Kraft Hockeyville organizers will announce the two communities that garnered the most votes in the first round. Those two will battle it out for the 2017 title.