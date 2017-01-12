A 16-year-old youth has been charged with attempted murder after a machete attack Monday night in Maskwacis.

RCMP were called to a home on the Ermineskin Cree Nation reserve where they found three people suffering injuries from a machete attack.

One adult had significant physical trauma and is recovering in hospital, where he remains in stable condition, RCMP said Thursday.

The two other victims, an adult and a youth, were treated and released from hospital.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is facing three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of assault with a weapon. He is also charged with breach of an undertaking and breach of recognizance.

He remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Maskwacis is approximately 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.