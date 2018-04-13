2 men, 2 women charged in slaying of Maskwacis man

Murder charges have been laid against two men and two women in the death of a Maskwacis man on Wednesday morning, RCMP said Friday.

The victim, Jonathan Wallace Nepoose, 34, was pronounced dead after police were called to a disturbance inside a home on the Samson Cree Nation, about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Officers arrived at the home just before 3 a.m that morning and found Nepoose seriously injured, police said. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics on scene.

An autopsy was completed in Edmonton Thursday morning but RCMP have not released details on the cause of death.

Five adults were initially detained at the residence without incident, police said.

Two men from Maskwacis, aged 26 and 25, are charged with second-degree murder, while two women, aged 21 and 20, also of Maskwacis, are charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The fifth adult initially detained was released from custody without charges, police said.

All four accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court Tuesday.