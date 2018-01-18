Police in Maskwacis have charged four men after three people were stabbed during a violent home invasion last week.

Three of the men, and a woman, have also been charged in relation to another crime that was uncovered while RCMP investigated the home invasion.

Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a 911 call at around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 12 from a home on the Samson Cree Nation reserve about 95 kilometres south of Edmonton.

In a news release Thursday, police said four suspects armed with knives and guns had entered the home. One suspect pointed a gun at people in the house but no shots were fired. Three people were stabbed and were transported to hospital.

Two suspects were located and arrested soon after police arrived, RCMP said. Two others were arrested days later.

Police said their investigation uncovered a related case of forcible confinement and assault two days earlier, also on the Samson Cree Nation reserve.

"It was determined that the same suspects were responsible," police said in the news release.

Four men, ages 23, 24, 21 and 18, were arrested in relation to the Jan. 12 home invasion. They are facing a total of 85 criminal charges, including aggravated assault and robbery with a weapon. The 24-year-old was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, police said.

Three of the four men have also been charged in relation to the Jan. 10 incident and face a total of 21 criminal charges including assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement in relation to the Jan. 10 incident.

The four men were remanded into custody and have court appearances scheduled. The woman has been released and is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.