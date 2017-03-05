Two Alberta communities are among the 10 finalists vying for Kraft Hockeyville's top prize of $100,000 for arena upgrades and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

Maskwacis, 90 kilometres south of Edmonton, and Didsbury, just north of Calgary, are on the national competition's list.

If chosen as one of the top two recipients, Maskwacis's Neyaskweyahk Arena and Didsbury's Memorial Complex will get money to upgrade their rinks.

To make the initial list, someone from the community has to send in a nomination package, explaining why they think their arena deserves or needs the upgrades.

Chief Randy Ermineskin of Ermineskin Cree Nation near Maskwacis, submitted a video showing youth playing hockey in an aging facility.

Voting is open to anyone and starts Mar. 12 at 7 a.m. MT. The winners will be announced during Hockey Night in Canada on Apr. 1.

Other towns contending for the prize are Courtenay, B.C., Ituna and Wilkie in Sask., Cobden and Collingwood, Ont., Saint-Ambroise, Que., O'Leary, P.E.I. and Bay Roberts, N.L.

The remaining eight towns receive $25,000 each.

Last year Lumby, B.C., took top prize for its Pat Duke Memorial Arena.