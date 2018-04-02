New live music venue in Edmonton looks to crowdfunding for support

Three Edmonton business owners are asking for the public's support in creating a 150-person live-music venue in the city's downtown.

Marvins Garden is the brainchild of Mark Bellows and Ryan Brodziak of the restaurant The Local Omnivore and Steve Derpack of JCL Productions, a locally-based concert promoter.

Derpack said the venue will be a lot more than a bar.

"We're an arts and culture space that will have a licensed element to it, but we're also going to have a food element to it, we're going to have a culture element to it."

According to Derpack, with the recent closure of the Needle Vinyl Tavern, the entertainment scene needs more venues that can accommodate smaller events.

"There needs to be a place in Edmonton that can be the go-to for the budding entrepreneurs, event-planners, musicians, and artists," Derpack said. "We will fill that niche and that void."

The partners have launched a crowdfunding campaign through the site Indiegogo in the hopes of raising $190,000.

The money will be used to fund the initial setup cost from the construction of a new stage and bar, to acquiring proper permits.

Derpack and his partners are also open to suggestions from the public.

"If people say, 'You know, there's a need for this in the city in that size of venue,' feel free to send feedback," Derpack said. "We will factor that in to all of our planning."

The venue will be located in the Holland Plaza, at 109th Avenue and 120th Street, which is also home to Doughnut Party and Café Linnea.

The name Marvins Garden is inspired from local history, Derpack said.

Marv Holland Apparel operated at the location for 65 years.

"We wanted to have a nod to the historical element of the neighbourhood," he said.