A 39-year-old man found dead Sunday in an apartment building in the Strathcona neighbourhood died of stab wounds, autopsy results have confirmed.

Detectives are investigating the death of Marlon Jair Nunez as a homicide, Edmonton police said Wednesday.

Police were called to the apartment complex near 107th Street and 83rd Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a family member.

Nunez was found dead inside a suite in the building.

Anyone with information on Nunez's death, or details regarding his whereabouts leading up to his death is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

The death is the city's fourth homicide of 2018.