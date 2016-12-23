A lawyer representing Mark Lindsay will try to overturn his murder conviction.

Lindsay is appealing his second-degree murder conviction for the August 2011 killing of his ex-girlfriend, Dana Turner.

The body of the Fort Saskatchewan mother of three was found in a rural area near Innisfail, Alta. two months later.

The son of former Edmonton police chief John Lindsay was sentenced in October to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Lindsay had admitted in a videotaped RCMP interview that he killed Turner, who was 31 at the time of her death.

Lindsay told RCMP he had stabbed her in the eye with a pencil. Then, he confessed to strangling Turner with a shoelace and finally running over her head with a car.

He was charged with second-degree murder in March of 2012. He pleaded not guilty.

He was convicted of the offence in May at the end of a trial held in Red Deer.

Lindsay's lawyer Kent Teskey filed the notice to appeal in late November on grounds that the judge was wrong in assessing evidence from an expert witness.