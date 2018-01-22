Hard work, risk-taking and a little bit of luck — some of the city's leading entrepreneurs shared what it takes to create a thriving business, in a panel discussion hosted by CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

On Thursday, the CBC morning show presented "Risk Takers and Money Makers: Edmonton's Entrepreneurs," during a special edition of Mark About Town ... at night.

The morning show partnered with the Leder School of Business at The King's University to host the panel, which was moderated by Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly.

It was an evening of socializing and meeting local business-thinkers at Yellowhead Brewery in downtown Edmonton.

We gathered a panel of three successful young entrepreneurs from Edmonton to talk about what it takes to be a success with your own business.

It's a full house @YellowheadBeer for an evening of great conversation about what it's like to be an entrepreneur in Edmonton. Thanks to everyone for joining us! #yeg #yegevents #cbc pic.twitter.com/jIuesmDdCg — @MyCBCYEG

Jordan Jolicoeur is the CEO of Carvel Electric. He and his brother took the company over from their father — and transformed it from a part-time job to a competitive electrical company that is growing, even in this economic climate.

Justine Barber is co-founder of the fashion company Poppy Barley, which makes shoes, boots and handbags and sells on an international stage. And Nicolette Leonard is is the co-founder of Visio Media, a digital company that targets advertising to specific groups of people, in places like elevators.

