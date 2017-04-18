The CBC morning show is leaving the downtown studio behind and heading west to Stony Plain.

For the latest edition of Mark About Town, Edmonton AM will be broadcasting live from the Multicultural Heritage Centre.

The centre — which features a museum and an art gallery and has been preserving the history of the community for decades — will serve as our mobile broadcast centre.

Host Mark Connolly and the crew will be live on location Thursday morning from 6 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Swing by for free coffee, tea and tasty hand pies, miniature pies perfect for nibbling. And the on-site restaurant Homesteader's Kitchen will be cooking up a special hot breakfast buffet for $7.

When you're not sampling local delicacies, listen in as we hear about some of Stony Plain's most interesting people, developments and accomplishments.

From world-renowned Star Wars artwork, stunning painted murals and worldly adventures, it's clear Stony Plain has come along way from the days when it was known as Dog Rump Creek.