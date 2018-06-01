Child's play: Edmonton AM makes pit stop in St. Albert

Plate-spinning, juggling and African dancing are all in a day's work for CBC morning show host Mark Connolly.

Connolly and the morning crew were live on location at St. Albert Place Friday morning, in celebration of the city's International Children's Festival of the Arts.

Edmonton AM made the pit stop for the latest edition of Mark About Town.

Many festival performers made an appearance at the broadcast, giving the show a sneak peak at some of the acts on tap for the festival this weekend including the cast of Neverland, magician Ron Person and Gustavo the Impossibilist.

