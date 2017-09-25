A tip about a grow-op on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake led to the seizure of a marijuana crop.

After they were tipped by a member of the public last Thursday, RCMP followed a path leading to secluded area in the woods southeast of the town.

Police found 164 planting plots and 40 marijuana plants, which were seized for destruction.

"This grow operation could have continued if not for a tip by the public," Sgt. Al Baird, Smoky Lake detachment commander, said in a news release Monday. "It is a great result when we can stop any illegal drugs from possibly being sold."

Smoky Lake is about 110 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.