It's a somber march through the streets of Edmonton every Valentine's Day.

Women, men, and children walk to remember missing and murdered women in our city.

The march takes place across Canada. Danielle Boudreau founded Edmonton's walk 12 years ago.

"I encouraged people to bring pictures of their loved ones and posters," Boudreau said.

"It's just a quiet walk, there's no yelling or screaming. It's not loud, it's not aggressive. It's like a funeral, you walk and you honour those people we lost."

The march was started to raise awareness for missing and murdered aboriginal women.

But Boudreau says here in Edmonton, they march for all women.

"I believe we are the only walk in Canada that walks for all nations."

"I truly believe that we need to focus on all women as whole, not just as their race. What about these families that are not indigenous. Where are they going for their answers?"

The group will gather at the Sacred Heart Church on 96th Street at 6 p.m.

After the walk they will meet in the basement and share stories about their loved ones.

Boudreau says the march will be held each year until their message is heard.

"My hope is that families find their loved ones, or get some answers. Someone has seen something."