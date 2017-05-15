A 19-year-old man from Cadotte Lake has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to a May 9 fatal house fire in the northern community.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man wanted on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The man arrested over the weekend appeared in Peace River provincial court Monday to face several charges. He was remanded in custody, and his next court appearance was set for May 29.

An RCMP major crimes unit has been working with members from the Peace Regional RCMP detachment on the case.

Peace Regional RCMP officers responded to a house fire in Cadotte Lake on Tuesday at 4:53 a.m.

Marvin Nahachick Jr., 31, was found dead at the scene. An autopsy was completed last week at the office of the chief medical examiner in Edmonton.

The investigation into the fire and the death continues.

Cadotte Lake is a small, unincorporated community about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.