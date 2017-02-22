A 38-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a man's death in downtown Edmonton last week.

Police responded to a 911 call on Feb. 16 at a residence near 85th Street and Jasper Avenue. When they arrived, a 50-year-old man was found in critical condition after an alleged altercation with the accused.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries two days later.

An autopsy was completed this week, but the cause of death is pending, as police wait for the results of toxicology tests.

The victim and the accused were known to each other. Police are not releasing the victim's name.