A nine-year-old Edmonton girl who suffered a head injury in a car crash on Manning Drive earlier this month remains in a coma, but is showing some signs of recovery.

"We're very proud of Adassa, she's hanging on, she has that will to live," said family friend Pat Caldwell Friday. "We can't wait to see her when she wakes up and starts talking."

Adassa Craig was with her mother Mary Noah when their car collided with a commercial bus on Manning Drive south of 33rd Street on Nov.1.

Caldwell insists Adassa will wake up from the coma, it's just a matter of when.

"She's made movements, she's breathing on her own," she said. "Her MRI scan is showing positive changes with her brain functioning."

Uncertain future

The family is now beginning to plan for Adassa's long-term care, Caldwell said.

Her mother has taken leave from her job as a teacher to be at her daughter's bedside.

The family is getting support from a 14-year-old singer-songwriter who knows Adassa through a church group.

Kaeli Morris is performing Friday night at the Shotz Family Sports Lounge in the Tri-Leisure Centre. She is donating half of the ticket sales to Adassa's family.

Noah was travelling north on Manning Drive at around 8:25 a.m. on Nov. 1 when she lost control of her Honda Civic and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a southbound Diversified bus.

Noah experienced minor injuries.

The bus driver and three passengers on the bus were not hurt.