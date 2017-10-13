Alberta RCMP are searching rural roads and acreages in Saskatchewan as the manhunt for a second suspect in a shooting and double carjacking in Edmonton continued Friday morning.

Edmonton police and Alberta RCMP began the search after a vehicle was stolen in downtown Edmonton and shots were fired at a hotel in the suburb of Sherwood Park, sending one man to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck.

On Thursday morning, RCMP in arrested one man near Maidstone, east of Lloydminster, but charges have not been laid. The second suspect is believed to be travelling on foot in the area.

At least two schools — Chief Little Pine School and Chief Poundmaker School, south of the village of Paynton — were locked down on Thursday and the lobby of the Paynton post office was locked because of the incident. Police set up temporary blockades Thursday as tactical teams continued to patrol for any sign of the suspect.

RCMP warned the suspect could be armed and dangerous and said people should stay clear of areas with a heavy police presence and report anything suspicious.

The Flying J gas station was the scene of a car jacking early Thursday morning, believed to be part of a crime spree that stretched from Edmonton, to Sherwood Park, to Saskatchewan. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The series of events began late Wednesday, hundreds of kilometres from Maidstone, when police were called to the scene of a carjacking in downtown Edmonton.

A woman's black Ford Fusion was stolen just before midnight near 118th Avenue and 104th Street, police said.

Ten minutes later, another woman was robbed at 106th Avenue and 92nd Street by a suspect matching the description of the carjacker.

The Fusion then fled to Sherwood Park and at about 12:35 a.m, Strathcona RCMP were called to assist Edmonton police in the pursuit.

At the same time, RCMP were called to reports of shots fired at the Holiday Inn Express on Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

'It was crazy'

A few minutes later, Vern Goulet, a 38-year-old father on his way from Fort McMurray to Regina, had just got into his car to leave the Flying J gas station in Sherwood Park.

That's when a man opened his driver's side door and pointed a rifle in his face.

"I thought it was just some guy going to ask me for a smoke or something," Goulet told CBC News on Thursday. "But the next thing I know there's a shotgun in my face and he told me to get down out of the car."

Goulet said he ran into the service station and told the attendant to call the police. Within moments, the police already were on scene, he said.

The Chrysler 300, believed to belong to Goulet, was later seen speeding through the Vegreville area before it was recovered in Saskatchewan. A black Ford Fusion was later found engulfed in flames on Highway 16 at Range Road 195.

"It was just like something you see out of the movies — it was crazy," he said. "The more I thought about it, too is, what if I had my kids in the back?"

Edmonton, Vegreville and Maidstone are connected by Highway 16. Maidstone is about 220 kilometres east of Vegreville and around 55 kilometres east of the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.