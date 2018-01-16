The deadline for candidates to file applications to become the next Alberta Party leader passed Monday without anyone new entering the race.

That means party members will decide between former Edmonton mayor and PC cabinet minister Stephen Mandel, Calgary lawyer Kara Levis or Calgary MLA Rick Fraser when voting takes place in late February.

Mandel was the final candidate to enter the race, announcing his candidacy on Wednesday.

Under the leadership race rules, each candidate has to pay $10,000. Part of that amount is a $5,000 "good behaviour" bond which will be refunded at the conclusion of the race.

Mandel, Levis and Fraser will take part in leadership debates in Edmonton and Calgary as well as six "meet and greets" across the province over the next few weeks.

People who want to vote for a leader are required to buy an Alberta Party membership by Feb. 12.

Online voting will start at noon on Feb. 25 and finish at noon on Feb. 27.

The leadership race was triggered after former leader Greg Clark stepped down in November.