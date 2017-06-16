A 24-year-old man who posed on social media as a sergeant with an RCMP tactical unit has been charged with five counts of impersonating a police officer.

Edmonton police say investigators became aware in May 2017 of suspicious social media accounts where a man was identifying himself as a law enforcement officer.

Officers conducted a search warrant on June 2 at a home in the area of 30th Street and 22nd Avenue, where they recovered police equipment, uniforms, paraphernalia, computers and identification documents.

(Edmonton Police Service)

The man is alleged to have posed on social media as "Taylor Kayden," claiming he was a staff sergeant for the RCMP's "ERT Tactical Squad."

"He made his own shoulder flashes and created an incident response team, and was actively recruiting people online to join his team," Det. David Corcoran said Friday at a news conference.

Police want to talk to anyone who had contact with "Taylor Kayden" online or in person, Corcoran said.

"Having a person pose as a police officer is disconcerting," Staff Sgt. James Matsune said in a statement. "Collecting law enforcement memorabilia can be a fun hobby, but it is absolutely inappropriate to portray yourself as a police officer and convince others you are as well."

Police allege the accused introduced himself as a figure of authority, and participated in car enthusiasts chat forums and meet-up groups. Police say they are still working to determine whether the man wore a uniform in public.

The man is thought to have created his own tactical unit called, "Strategic Incident Response Deployment Teams." He may be creating his own law enforcement uniforms including shoulder flashes, police said.