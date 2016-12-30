A man is in custody after a front-end loader was spotted driving through north Edmonton with a stolen ATM in its bucket.

Police say the man used the loader to break into the Cashco Loans pawnshop, located at the corner of 55th Street and 137th Avenue, early Friday morning, before chaining up their ATM and yanking it out of the store.

But, apparently, a vehicle that only reaches speeds of 20 km/h doesn't make for the greatest of getaway cars.

A passing police cruiser spotted the front-end loader driving down the streets of the Homesteader neighbourhood, and a slow speed chase ensued.

The officer tailed the machine for about 10 blocks before the suspect was apprehended, a police spokesperson told CBC News.

The man behind the wheel of the loader finally came to a stop and was arrested without incident near the intersection of 62nd Street and Fort Road.

Police say the front-end loader used in the theft had already been reported stolen.