Man in serious condition after being stabbed in downtown Edmonton

A man is in serious condition after being stabbed on the corner of Jasper Avenue and 102nd Street Friday night. (Sheena Rossiter/CBC)

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after being stabbed at 102nd Street and Jasper Avenue Friday night.

Police said an altercation happened on the northeast corner of Jasper Avenue at around 7 p.m.

Police said a stabbing that happened Friday night was not random. (Sheena Rossiter/CBC)

The victim and suspect know each other and this wasn't a random incident, police said in a news release.

Downtown Division CIS detectives are investigating the incident.

