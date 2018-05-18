New
Man in serious condition after being stabbed in downtown Edmonton
A 30-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after being stabbed at 102 Avenue and Jasper Avenue Friday night. Police said an altercation happened on the northeast corner of Jasper Avenue at around 7 p.m.
Police said the stabbing was not a random incident
A 30-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after being stabbed at 102nd Street and Jasper Avenue Friday night.
Police said an altercation happened on the northeast corner of Jasper Avenue at around 7 p.m.
The victim and suspect know each other and this wasn't a random incident, police said in a news release.
Downtown Division CIS detectives are investigating the incident.