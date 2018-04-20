'Good Samaritan' attacked at Southgate Centre has died, according to Facebook post

The man who was the victim of a violent assault at Southgate Centre earlier this week has died, according to a Facebook post.

Sharon Armstrong said on Facebook at 3:52 p.m. Friday that her husband had died.

"Tragically, due to catastrophic injury, Iain passed away today at about 3 p.m.," reads the Facebook post. "The entire family has felt covered in prayer throughout this ordeal, and sends their heartfelt thanks."

The social media post goes on to thank their staff at their store Bunches Flower Co.

The 61-year-old was sent to hospital Tuesday after he tried to intervene in a robbery at the mall.

He suffered severe head trauma after stepping in when he saw a man try to steal from a vacant kiosk at the mall. It's unclear if a weapon was used in the attack.

An update on the Facebook page on Thursday said Iain Armstrong was in a coma and had a spinal cord injury.

Southgate Shopping Centre in south Edmonton. (Google Street View)

Attack was 'brief but vicious'

Edmonton police on scene earlier this week likened Armstrong to a Good Samaritan for intervening.

"In the age we have right now, where everyone has a cellphone, we encourage people instead of being Good Samaritans by intervening in things like this, to try to get whatever is happening on video," Insp. Erik Johnson said. "Because it definitely helps the police investigation,"

He described the assault as brief but vicious. ​

A group of young men were loitering around the mall and two of those men have since been arrested, said police.

They were being interviewed earlier this week.

Mall security footage has captured a clear image of the main suspect in the attack.

No word yet on whether charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.