'Dangerous' man sought by police in connection with sexual assault inside Edmonton business
The man allegedly locked the doors of the business behind him before assaulting an employee
Edmonton police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened early Friday morning at a business in the area of Capilano Mall.
Coming up behind the 36-year-old female employee, he allegedly grabbed her and attempted to move her to an area at the back of the business. The woman was working alone at the time, stated a news release from the Edmonton Police Service.
According to the news release, there was a struggle and the male allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing on foot.
Police are looking for 28-year-old Adam Basque, who is described as six feet tall and 160 to 170 pounds. He has short dark hair, facial hair and a sleeve of tattoos on his left forearm.
"Detectives believe he is dangerous and should not be approached," police said.
Basque is wanted for sexual assault and unlawful confinement.