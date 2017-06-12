A 22-year-old man taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in northwest Edmonton has died.

The man was shot at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 118th Street and 145th Avenue during an altercation involving a group of people outside the convenience store, police said.

The victim died overnight in hospital, police said Monday.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Witness Steve Blanes told CBC News he saw two young men running along the strip mall.

One man tripped as he ran into the 7-Eleven and his pursuer, who had a gun in his hand shot the man through the door, shattering the glass, Blanes said.

He said the gunman then stood over the victim and fired his weapon several times.

Two vehicles left the scene immediately afterward, he said.

Police are still looking for suspects.