Man shot in 'targeted attack' home invasion in northern Alberta

A man who was shot in a violent home invasion in northern Alberta is expected to survive, RCMP said Tuesday.

Police are describing the incident was a "targeted attack." They are seeking help from the public to identify those responsible.

Just after midnight on June 9, Beaverlodge RCMP responded to a complaint of shots fired at a home in the Horse Lake First Nation community, 520 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

A man who had been shot had already been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said three masked suspects entered the residence and fled the scene after the assault.

Grande Prairie RCMP officers have been helping investigators from the Beaverlodge detachment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaverlodge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.