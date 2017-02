A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a firearm was discharged inside an armoury locker at the Edmonton courthouse.

Downtown division officers are investigating the incident, police said in a news release.

Police were called to a weapons complaint just after 10 a.m. at the Law Courts Building, 1A Sir Winston Churchill Square.

The only person involved was a staff member, police said.

No further information is available as the investigation is continuing.