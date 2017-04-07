A man's body was found inside a southwest Edmonton home Friday after an explosion and fire.

The fire is considered suspicious and the investigation was turned over to police, fire officials confirmed to reporters at the scene.

"A deceased male was discovered in the house," EPS spokesperon Scott Pattison said. "The death appears to be non-criminal at this time.

"Our investigation is with respect to the deceased," Pattison said, adding that he could not comment on whether or not arson is involved.

Fire officials "would usually make that determination if they think it's suspicious and then hand it over to us," he said.

At about 11 a.m., crews were sent to a home at 12142 16th Ave. SW in the Rutherford neighbourhood south of Ellerslie Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the upper floor of the duplex engulfed in flames.

A fire spokesperson said seven units, including a hazardous materials team, were called in to help with the incident, which was contained to the upper floor of the home.

The fire was brought under control by 11:30 a.m., fire officials said.