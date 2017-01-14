Morinville RCMP are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and subsequently shot after a chase Friday night near Gibbons.

Police said the man was robbed at gunpoint in his vehicle while in the parking lot of a Mac's convenience store at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. The suspect is described as a white male.

After the robbery, the suspect left in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier, according to a release. The victim chased the suspect north on Highway 28A. During the chase, the two vehicles collided.

After the collision, a passenger in the Cavalier shot at the victim and one of the rounds struck the victim's arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Police are looking for the Cavalier, which has a "severely damaged bumper and a broken driver side tail light."

Morinville RCMP are asking if anyone sees the vehicle or knows anything about the incident to contact them.

Gibbons is approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.