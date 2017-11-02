A man is dead after his minivan drove into the path of moving train in the town of Viking, about 120 kilometres east of Edmonton.

RCMP and emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash Wednesday around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 14.

The minivan was travelling south on Highway 36 when it crossed the tracks into the path of a westbound train, RCMP said Thursday.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 49-year-old man from Viking, was transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

All lights and crossing arms were activated at the time of the crash, police said. RCMP continue to investigate but speed and alcohol are not considered factors.