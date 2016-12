A man was killed Thursday while working at an auto parts shop in Edmonton.

The incident at Jasper Auto and Truck Parts at 5410 76th Avenue occurred around 4 p.m.

Occupational Health and Safety officers were called to the scene. An investigation is underway.

No details were immediately available Thursday evening about what caused the man's death.

Jasper Auto and Truck Parts has been in business for 70 years. The company sells used parts for cars and trucks.