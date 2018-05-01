Man killed in 2-vehicle crash just north of Edmonton

One man is dead after his minivan hit a pickup truck just north of Gibbons, Alta. Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 28 between Township Road 564 and Township Road 570 at around 3 p.m.

Morinville RCMP believe the minivan was heading southbound on Highway 28 when it "side-swiped" a pickup truck driving in the opposite direction.

Police say the minivan's male driver was pronounced dead on scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time," RCMP said in a news release.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

The male driver of the pickup truck, which had a trailer hauling wood, was not injured.

RCMP said alcohol and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Police re-routed traffic in the area until about 8 p.m.

Gibbons is located approximately 37 kilometres north of Edmonton.