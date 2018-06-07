Skip to Main Content
Man dies in early morning crash on Highway 43 near Whitecourt

Man dies in early morning crash on Highway 43 near Whitecourt

One man is dead and three others were hurt after a two-vehicle collision near Whitecourt, Alta., early Thursday.

3 others injured in collision that involved alcohol, say RCMP

CBC News ·

One man is dead and three were others hurt after a two-vehicle collision near Whitecourt, Alta., early Thursday.

RCMP say that just after midnight, a car rear-ended a pick-up truck on Highway 43 at Range Road 104A, causing the truck to roll.

A 48-year-old man, a passenger in the truck, was declared dead at the scene while a second passenger, a 16-year-old, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. 

The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.

Criminal charges are pending against the 28-year-old man driving the car, who received minor injuries.

RCMP said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us