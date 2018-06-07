Man dies in early morning crash on Highway 43 near Whitecourt

One man is dead and three were others hurt after a two-vehicle collision near Whitecourt, Alta., early Thursday.

RCMP say that just after midnight, a car rear-ended a pick-up truck on Highway 43 at Range Road 104A, causing the truck to roll.

A 48-year-old man, a passenger in the truck, was declared dead at the scene while a second passenger, a 16-year-old, was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.

Criminal charges are pending against the 28-year-old man driving the car, who received minor injuries.

RCMP said alcohol was a factor in the crash.