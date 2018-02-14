A head-on crash near the Peace River Bridge on Highway 2 on Tuesday night killed one man and sent a 11-year-old boy to hospital in critical condition.

Just after 8:30 p.m. a tractor trailer traveling east near the bridge struck a westbound minivan and a car.

The man driving the minivan was killed, while a woman passenger was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the car suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The boy, a passenger in the car, was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton.

While the highway has since reopened, the 90th Street underpass below the bridge remained closed Wednesday morning.

Peace River is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.