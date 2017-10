A 32-year-old man was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Grande Prairie, Alta..

The man was crossing 107th Avenue at around 3 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle travelling south on 108th Street, RCMP said in a news release.

The man's injuries are considered life-threatening and he was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

Police continue to investigate.