A man is in hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in downtown Edmonton.

Police say they found the injured man at around 3 a.m. while responding to an unrelated event at a Husky gas station at 106th Street and 107th Avenue. The man had been shot multiple times and came into the store looking for medical help, Staff Sgt. Shannon Dechamplain said.

A canine team tracked the man's blood to the Connect Ultra Lounge at 109th Street and 107th Avenue, where it's believed he was injured after an altercation. Bullet holes and casings were found outside the business, police say.

"We believe at this point that that's probably the primary location where whatever happened, happened there," Dechamplain said. "He's got multiple injuries."

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, Dechamplain said. The shooting is not believed to have been random, and the victim is not cooperating with police.

No one is in custody in relation to the shooting.

Police remained on scene Tuesday morning behind the lounge, photographing the ground near a door to the building. Blood could be seen on the wall of the building.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.