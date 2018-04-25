Man in critical condition after kicking an LRT train

A man is in critical condition after reportedly kicking a maintenance train on the LRT tracks in northeast Edmonton Wednesday night.

According to Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka, police were called to the Belvedere LRT station for an unrelated complaint just after 8 p.m. when a passerby flagged officers down.

Police found a male in his late teens or early 20's with a severely injured leg.

Police believe the male kicked the maintenance train after it didn't slow down at the station. His leg then became wedged between the platform and the train.

The man was brought to Royal Alexandra Hospital, where he underwent surgery Wednesday night, according to police.