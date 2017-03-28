The death of an Edmonton man whose body was discovered Sunday in a green space on the city's north side has been confirmed as a homicide.

Benedicto George, 25, died of gunshot wounds, Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday.

His death marks the 10th homicide in Edmonton this year.

George's body was found early Sunday on the grass between a street and a playground next to Lorelei elementary school, 16230 103rd St.

An autopsy was completed on Monday.

George was known to police and had a lengthy criminal record. He previously pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen credit card and credit card data.

He was due to stand trial in provincial court next month on a series of unresolved charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and obstruction of a peace officer.

Edmonton police are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious or unusual activity in the area that morning to contact them or Crime Stoppers.