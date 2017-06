A man was found dead following a residential fire north of Edson early Wednesday.

RCMP were called to a rural property around 5:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two vehicles and a house trailer on fire.

Human remains were found inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.

The provincial fire investigator and the RCMP have determined the cause of the fire was non-criminal.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the man whose remains were found.