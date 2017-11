Fire investigators are still trying to find the cause of a house fire in Alberta Beach that killed a man Tuesday morning.

Lac St. Ann Fire Services arrived at the scene at about 10:30 a.m., but the two-storey home was already fully in flames, RCMP said.

Firefighters removed a 40-year-old man from the main floor, but couldn't resuscitate him.

Fire investigators are working with RCMP to determine the cause of the fire.

Alberta Beach is 70 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.