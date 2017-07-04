The man found dead at 109th Street and 104th Avenue after shots were fired in Oliver early Sunday morning died from multiple gunshot wounds, Edmonton police said Tuesday.

Mahamoud Mahdi Nur, 25, was ejected from an SUV as it sped around a corner on the way to the hospital. Police are calling his death a homicide.

Nur's body was found after a man and a woman were shot near 116th Street and Jasper Avenue around 1 a.m.

The pair left the area in a black SUV. Nur's body was discovered by emergency personnel.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening. A third person showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were also not life-threatening.