A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 truck repeatedly smashed into at least four vehicles in what police are describing as an impaired-driving incident.

The man was arrested around 1:30 p.m. near 157th Street and 121st Avenue in northwest Edmonton.

Charges are pending.

Eyewitness Jesse Aronyk was driving with a work colleague when he saw a truck repeatedly ramming into a pile of vehicles near 156th Street, just south of 118th Avenue.

"It looked like an insane madman trying to smash into everything in his path," he said.

Aronyk said a man and a woman in their late 40s or early 50s were in one of the vehicles. He said the man in the truck was repeatedly driving and reversing into the driver's side of their vehicle.

Bystanders rescued the shaken couple when the driver started ramming other vehicles. Aronyk said no one seemed to know why the man targeted them.

"Everyone in that situation was completely innocent," he said. "They have no idea what started it. Nobody knows what was going on with that guy."

These vehicles were damaged in a bizarre incident where a man driving a pickup truck repeatedly rammed into vehicles in Edmonton's west end. (Jesse Aronyk )

Aronyk said some of the bystanders were crying and screaming as the man continued his rampage.

"Tires, smoke, squealing, crashing, banging and then he finally just peeled out," he said.

Aronyk said witnesses told him that before the vehicles were hit, the truck's driver drove into the yard of a nearby business and started started doing "doughnuts" before smashing through a chain-link fence.