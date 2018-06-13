Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Edson

A 23-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Edson, Alta. on Wednesday.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on the east side of the town.

RCMP said the deceased was the lone occupant of a Honda Civic going west on the Highway 16 overpass. The man, who police are not naming, was pronounced dead on scene.

The other vehicle was an eastbound Dodge Ram truck, police said. The driver has minor injuries.

Both lanes of traffic are being rerouted as RCMP continue to investigate.