A motorcycle and a pickup truck collided head-on just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Highway 53 near Rimbey, Alta., killing the male motorcyclist.

The two vehicles crashed near the junction of Range Road 21, about eight kilometres east of Rimbey.

The town is 150 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

The man riding the motorcycle died of his injuries, RCMP confirmed. The people in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.

An RCMP collision analyst is helping officers from Rimbey with the investigation, which could take several hours.

Highway 53 is closed at the crash scene and traffic is being re-routed while the investigation continues.