The body of a 25-year-old man was found Sunday after he drowned in a pond in Camrose, RCMP say.

Police were called to the Camrose County Nature Conservation pond at around 8 p.m. Saturday, where the man was last seen.

Police and search-and-rescue crews were unable to find the man Saturday evening. His body was recovered from the pond at around 10 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled, but police say a preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the "tragic" incident.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the victim.

The Nature Conservation Centre in Camrose is a busy area for fishing in the summer, according to its website.

Camrose is around 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.