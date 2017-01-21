A 43-year-old man is dead after a traffic collision in northeast Edmonton Friday afternoon.

At about 3:10 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was allegedly struck by a Ford F-150 at Ebbers Boulevard and 144 Avenue, Edmonton police said in a press release Saturday morning.

The Toyota was heading south and about to turn east at the stop sign when it was hit by the Ford F-150.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The 47-year-old driver of the Ford was injured, but police said his injuries aren't life-threatening.

Police do not believe alcohol, drugs or excessive speed were factors in the collision, but continue to investigate. Police did not say whether the driver of the Ford faces charges.

This is Edmonton's first traffic fatality of 2017.