RCMP and labour officials are investigating after a 30-year-old man died at an outdoor work area. (CBC)

A 30-year-old man is dead after an incident at an outdoor workplace in Grande Prairie Wednesday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., a load of lumber fell off a trailer and crushed the man working near a railway in the area of 94th Avenue and Park Road, RCMP said in a release.

The work site is believed to be a lumber transfer yard.

"There's nothing to indicate there's anything criminal in this investigation to this point," RCMP Sgt. Roy Kennedy told CBC News Wednesday afternoon.

The medical examiner will decide whether to order an autopsy, Kennedy added.

Federal labour investigators were brought in from Edmonton to investigate.